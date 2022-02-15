UrduPoint.com

TDAP Director General Visits SCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022

TDAP director general visits SCCI

Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Shehzad Ahmad Khan visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and attended a meeting there

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Shehzad Ahmad Khan visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and attended a meeting there.

The meeting, chaired by SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, discussed various matters with Shehzad Khan including subsidised International Virtual Trade Exhibitions for exporters of Sialkot.

He said that the TDAP should also provide an opportunity of online B2B (business to business) meetings with foreign customers and arranging subsidised trade delegations to prominent countries including America, Canada, Brazil and Russia.

Senior Vice President SCCI Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi, Vice President Qasim Malik and executive committee members of the SCCI also attended the meeting.

