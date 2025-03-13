TDAP Has Launched Programme To Enhance Export: DG
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has launched an ambitious programme to enhance exports in collaboration with the private sector with special focus on Information Technology (IT), Tourism and Logistics, etc.
This was stated by Ms. Rafia Syed, Director General TDAP Punjab, here on Thursday while addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). She said that the focus of TDAP was not only on a single sector, but that we are trying to improve the entire supply chain. “In this connection, we have contacts with district to Federal government level departments”, she said and added that an Interdepartmental Coordination Committee is being created in Punjab with representation of all concerned departments, chambers and stakeholders to take immediate consultative decisions in line with the ground realities.
She assured to highlight the issue of the expo centre at Faisalabad to organize international level exhibitions in this city to showcase the quality products of this city.
She said that steps would also be taken in collaboration with TEVTA to provide skilled human resources in a specific field. She said that R&D facilities could be provided particularly to the SME sector through Export Development Funds but the concerned sector should take this initiative highlighting its requirements and possible impact on overall exports.
She said that digital FDIs are operating in Pakistan which would resolve the issue of remittances by young IT startups.
Punjab government was also focusing on the promotion of tourism as it would also help in projecting the soft image of Pakistan, she added.
During the question-answer session, she requested the participants to submit their submissions in writing so that tangible progress could be ensured.
Earlier, President FCCI Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed Ms. Rafia Syed and said that 150 Faisalabad-based IT companies have been forced to shift their offices to USA, Turkey and UAE due to the issue of financial gateway.
He said that TDAP organized exhibitions at the global level but representation of Faisalabad always remained thin.
He stressed the need to explore new markets including Africa, adding that our market share was gradually decreasing in the international markets.
He also urged for the promotion of innovation and emerging technologies so that our products could get acceptance from the international markets.
President FCCI demanded a reasonable reduction in the Cost of Doing Business and said that electricity tariff is still on the higher side despite reduction in mark up rate.
Muzammil Sultan, Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba, Azhar Chaudhary, Muhammad Awais, Nouman Sabir and Waheed Khaliq Ramay took part in the question-answer session.
Madam Naheed Akhtar Director TDAP Faisalabad, Rao Fazal ur Rehman and Hafiz Kamran were also present during this meeting.
Later, Muzammil Sultan offered vote of thanks while Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara and Ms. Rafia Syed exchanged shields of their respective organizations.
