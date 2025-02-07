TDAP, KUST organize "NETP" to promote exports

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has successfully organized the “National Exporters Training Program (NETP)” to promote exports, enhance the capabilities of local entrepreneurs, and prepare them for effective competition in the global market.

Addressing the ceremony, Professors Dr. Dilawar Khan and Ijaz Khan highlighted the importance of exports and the role of training in their promotion.

They said that such training programs were very important to align the export sector with modern requirements, which could familiarize entrepreneurs with global trade trends.

President KCCI, Rashid Paracha emphasized the importance of such programs in the development of local industries.

He stressed on increasing the interaction between investors and students so that traders and students could get benefit from each other.

He also appreciated the initiative of TDAP and said that the training session provided practical guidance to exporters to address the challenges faced by them and access new markets.

Deputy Director, Trade Development Authority, Zahid Muhammad and Focal Person of NETP, Muhammad Idrees gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the seminar, highlighting the importance of the program in increasing Pakistan’s export potential.

Deputy Manager, Dr. Afshan Arrous highlighted export opportunities, modern trade strategies, and government policies.

In addition, the experts from EDF and PSW gave keynote presentations, providing detailed information on export financing, logistics, and the use of digital trading platforms.

The officials of KCCI, Fahimullah, Col (retd) Jawad Paracha, Organizer Rubel Nazir, well-known social figure Pir Shahnawaz, Chairman Mohit Khattak, Muhammad Jamil, Inam Khattak, Iqbal Mir, Mohsin Naeem, Shakeel Bangash, Shakir Khan, Imad Afif, Muthar Afif, Asif Hayat, Zakir Iqbal, Muhammad Ismail and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

They termed the program as a positive development for promoting trade.

At the end , certificates were distributed among the participants.

