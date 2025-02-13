Open Menu

TDAP Leadership Visits FPCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Faiz Ahmad Chadhar, Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), along with Rafia Syed, Director General TDAP Punjab, visited the Regional Head Office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

They were warmly received by Zaki Ejaz, Regional Chairman FPCCI, along with members of the Executive Body and the business community.

During a highly interactive session, FPCCI members shared key challenges impacting trade, exports, and investment. Faiz Ahmad Chadhar assured them that TDAP’s role will not be limited to organizing delegations and exhibitions but will be centered on comprehensive export development and investment facilitation. He emphasized that Pakistan’s business community will witness a transformation in how TDAP operates, shifting its focus towards long-term facilitation and strategic trade and investment development.

He further stated that TDAP serves as the marketing and facilitation arm of the government and will become the strongest advocate for the business community at both the Federal and provincial levels.

No matter the issue or the department involved, TDAP will stand at the forefront to support and facilitate businesses, ensuring that exporters and investors receive the assistance they need to thrive in international markets.

TDAP will focus on key sectors such as Textiles, Agro-food, Leather, Textile Garments, Petroleum, and Renewable Energy, actively working to attract foreign and local investment into these industries. He highlighted that TDAP has Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs) stationed in over 40 locations globally and will leverage this network to open new opportunities for Pakistani businesses in international markets.

FPCCI congratulated Faiz Ahmad Chadhar on assuming office as CE TDAP and welcomed his vision for the organization. The business community expressed keen interest in working more closely with TDAP to enhance Pakistan’s trade and investment potential.

The visit underscored TDAP’s commitment to forging a stronger partnership with FPCCI and the private sector to drive export-led economic growth and investment promotion, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in global trade.

