TDAP, MCCI Agree To Send More Trade Delegations To Foreign Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Friday agreed upon mutual cooperation to sending more trade delegations to foreign countries to harness country's industrial sector potential into earning foreign exchange through enhanced exports.

A delegation led by MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal met TDAP Multan region Director Husnain Haidar Langah discussed issues concerning trade delegations. MCCI's Fare and Trade Exhibition Committee Convener Syed Iftikhar Ali and Secretary Generals Muhammad Shafiq, Mian Rashid Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

Mian Rashid Iqbal speaking on the occasion said MCCI was striving hard to ensure economic development in the area by virtue of keeping the industrial wheel operational and trade activities in motion.

He said ace industrialists' body of south Punjab was providing opportunities to women entrepreneurs to be part of trade delegations and showcase Pakistani products at international trade fairs and Expos.

Langah promised all possible support from TDAP to MCCI for sending trade delegations abroad to market Pakistani products.

