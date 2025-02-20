TDAP Organizes Webinar On Exploring Algerian Markets For Pakistani Exporters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Trade Mission of Pakistan in Algeria, successfully organized a webinar titled "Explore the Algerian Markets for Pakistan"
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Trade Mission of Pakistan in Algeria, successfully organized a webinar titled "Explore the Algerian Markets for Pakistan".
The session aimed to highlight trade opportunities in Algeria and encourage Pakistani companies to participate in the upcoming Algiers International Trade Fair (FIA) 2025.
More than 35 participants from diverse sectors attended the webinar.
Mohammad Awais Butt, Trade & Investment Attache in Algeria, provided insights into Pakistan-Algeria trade relations and market entry strategies.
Kamel Hamenni, President of CACI, announced an Algerian trade delegation’s visit to Pakistan for HEMS 2025. Representatives from CACI and SAFEX highlighted FIA’s significance for international exhibitors.
TDAP encouraged Pakistani companies to participate in the upcoming Algiers International Fair (FIA) 2025, scheduled for June 23-28, to expand their market presence in Algeria.
Recent Stories
500 Dirham Note awarded 'Best New Banknote Issue' for 2025 in Europe, Middle Eas ..
Scotland star Russell fit to face England in Six Nations
IDEX 2025: Robotic vehicles take centre stage
13th Step Dubai opens at Internet City
ATC adjourns hearing of 9 May case
Swiss acknowledge 'crime against humanity' against itinerant groups
RDA removes encroachments from Saidpur Road
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation
Commissioner Kohat visit to schools, hospitals under 'Awami Agenda'
Anti-polio drive in Karachi's high-risk UCs from Feb 22
IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..
Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50
More Stories From Business
-
Stocks in the red as investors worry about growth and inflation4 minutes ago
-
Carpet Association delegation Calls on Commerce Minister17 minutes ago
-
TDAP organizes Webinar on exploring Algerian markets for Pakistani exporters4 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb discusses challenges faced by d ..4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion44 minutes ago
-
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers3 hours ago
-
Trinasolar Expands Solar Solutions Tailored to Pakistan’s Energy Landscape4 hours ago
-
Sindh announces 500,000 solar system scheme for citizens5 hours ago
-
ICCI, TDAP host high-Profile Seminar on export finance, trade development5 hours ago
-
Netherlands significant trading partner of Pakistan: deputy envoy5 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister stresses for enhancing Pak-Türkiye collaboration5 hours ago
-
Pakistan-UAE trade Conference ‘Gulfood 2025’ held in Dubai6 hours ago