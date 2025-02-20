Open Menu

TDAP Organizes Webinar On Exploring Algerian Markets For Pakistani Exporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) International Markets Development Division (Africa Desk) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Trade Mission of Pakistan in Algeria, successfully organized a webinar titled "Explore the Algerian Markets for Pakistan".

The session aimed to highlight trade opportunities in Algeria and encourage Pakistani companies to participate in the upcoming Algiers International Trade Fair (FIA) 2025.

More than 35 participants from diverse sectors attended the webinar.

Mohammad Awais Butt, Trade & Investment Attache in Algeria, provided insights into Pakistan-Algeria trade relations and market entry strategies.

Kamel Hamenni, President of CACI, announced an Algerian trade delegation’s visit to Pakistan for HEMS 2025. Representatives from CACI and SAFEX highlighted FIA’s significance for international exhibitors.

TDAP encouraged Pakistani companies to participate in the upcoming Algiers International Fair (FIA) 2025, scheduled for June 23-28, to expand their market presence in Algeria.

