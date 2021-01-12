TDAP organizes webinar on Jan 15

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "Analyzing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey" on Friday, January 15 at 4pm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "Analyzing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey" on Friday, January 15 at 4pm.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Engineer Ehtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the objective,to organize the webinar,was to create awareness about Turkey's laws, trade potential of Turkey,issues of exporters,export enhancement,interaction between exporters, importers and trade officers.

He said that the key speakers of the webinar would be Bilal Khan Pasha Consul General Istanbul, Turkey, Athar Hussain Khokhar Director General TDAP Karachi, Ajmal Rafi Chairman Pakistan-Turkey business Council of FPCCI and Mr. Samir S. Amir Director Research Pakistan Business Council.

He requested FCCI members to join the event in order to enhance their exports directly or indirectly to Turkey.