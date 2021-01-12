UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDAP Organizes Webinar On Jan 15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:19 PM

TDAP organizes webinar on Jan 15

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "Analyzing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey" on Friday, January 15 at 4pm

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "Analyzing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Turkey" on Friday, January 15 at 4pm.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Engineer Ehtisham Javed President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the objective,to organize the webinar,was to create awareness about Turkey's laws, trade potential of Turkey,issues of exporters,export enhancement,interaction between exporters, importers and trade officers.

He said that the key speakers of the webinar would be Bilal Khan Pasha Consul General Istanbul, Turkey, Athar Hussain Khokhar Director General TDAP Karachi, Ajmal Rafi Chairman Pakistan-Turkey business Council of FPCCI and Mr. Samir S. Amir Director Research Pakistan Business Council.

He requested FCCI members to join the event in order to enhance their exports directly or indirectly to Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Business Turkey Istanbul Chamber Bilal Khan January Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

ICC Test Rankings: Babar Azam retains 5th position ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 22,934 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

Australia's Pucovski under injury cloud for fourth ..

2 minutes ago

ATC Abbottabad grants 4-day physical remand of MPA ..

2 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency Got Application to Autho ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.