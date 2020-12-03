UrduPoint.com
TDAP Ready To Explore Foreign Tourist Markets For Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "New Normal for the Tourism Sector of Pakistan: Exploring Tourist Markets with Missions Abroad" on December 4,Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organize a webinar on "New Normal for the Tourism Sector of Pakistan: Exploring Tourist Markets with Missions Abroad" on December 4,Friday.

TDAP Director General Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Assistant Director Ali Yar Khan, leading tourism industry experts and Trade & Investment counsellors from China, Malaysia and Thailand will address the event through zoom app.

Talking to media, Ali Yar Khan said that the objective of the webinar was to enlighten the tourism sector stakeholders about the markets' potential and ways to establish linkages with respective foreign stakeholders.

The webinar would be started at 11:15 am and open for all through this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87813763097?pwd=cDRSVHpCaHVGeVlobkhockNMamFTUT09Meeting ID: 878 1376 3097Passcode: 357585

