TDAP secretary visits SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.

On this occasion, President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik acknowledged the role of the secretary TDAP in facilitating the business community of Sialkot as evidenced by approvals of a number of trade delegations and international exhibitions.

In an appeal to the secretary, Malik sought expedited processing and execution of essential projects, urging the provision of expedited support from the esteemed trade and investment officers.

The president SCCI expressed a desire to empower the local TDAP office, enabling it to competently handle matters concerning Sialkot's value-added sectors.

Secretary TDAP Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi recognized and commended the spirit of the industrial city , acknowledging its pivotal role in upholding the nation's economic sustainability for years.

Reaffirming his unwavering commitment to working hand-in-hand with the Sialkot Chamber, he asserted that the shared agenda of export promotion would remain the focal point of their collaboration.

With a generous spirit, the secretary offered his assurance that all necessary interventions would be undertaken to facilitate the dynamic export sector.

He shared the exciting news of TDAP's forthcoming initiatives, signaling the formation of the National Compliance Centre, the long-awaited release of pending funds for CLEP, and the establishmentof an illustrious Expo Centre in Sialkot.

Additionally, he extended a supportive hand in securing funding for the much-anticipated WE-EXHIBIT from the esteemed EDF. To further enhance the city's prominence, he revealed the inclusion of Beauty Instruments related Exhibitions in TDAP's esteemed Calendar.