TDAP set to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt in mid-September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt schedule from September 13 17 this year.

Interested companies have been advised to apply for registration through TDAP by May 20, 2022 and get connected with the future of the automotive service industry at the leading trade fair.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of auto parts, tyres & systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants.

In the last edition of 2018 as many as 4,987 exhibitors from 76 countries participated to meet 134,622 buyers from 184 countries at Automechanika Frankfurt.

The Pakistani exhibitors that participated in the event since last 2 editions included Adamjee Engineering, Darson Industries, Infinity Engineering, Ghauri Tires, Jodhala Complex, Kortech Auto Industries, Mannan Shahid Forgings, Matchless Engineering, MGA Industries, Rastgar engineering, Thermosole Industries, Meralastik Rubber Products, Ahmed Traders, Ammarian Industries, A-One Techniques, Royal Tech, Chenab Engineering, FDI Industries, Rubatech, Landhi Engineering, Millat TractorsFrom Pakistan more than 50 Auto Parts' Importers and member of Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) visits Automechanika Frankfurt.