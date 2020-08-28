TDAP to facilitate handicrafts trade

Handicrafts Association of Pakistan(HAP) organized 1st Virtual Handicraft Forum to here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Handicrafts Association of Pakistan(HAP) organized 1st Virtual Handicraft Forum to here on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion as Chief Guest Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan(TDAP)Shahzad Ahmed Khan said TDAP would extend all possible assistance to provide opportunities of trade to handicraft manufacturers of Pakistan.

He appreciated the efforts of HAP Chairman for organizing different events with the objectives to highlight the significant importance and trade value of handicrafts.

He pointed out that Pakistani handicrafts have great attraction for the People Republic of China,adding TDAP would not only help for trading of Pakistani handicrafts besides providing platform and all required facilities for the purpose.

Addressing on the occasion Chairman HAP Fahad Barlas said that cultural heritage of Pakistan has been depicted through handicrafts and our artisans and craftsmen are highly skilled and their contributions should be acknowledged.

On the occasion,he also briefed about the HAP activities and future plans.