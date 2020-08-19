UrduPoint.com
TDAP To Participate At Heimtextil Frankfurt Trade Fair 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the Heimtextil trade fair schedule in Frankfurt from January 12 to 15, 2021.

Heimtextil is the biggest international trade fair for home and contract textiles, according to press release received here adding that being the first trade fair of the year for its sector, it is a climate and trend barometer for the new business year.

The fair would help to understand the European market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan, said the statement, urging Pakistani companies willing to participate to register for stall through TDAP by August 28, 2020 As many as 231 exhibitors participated from Pakistan in Heimtextil 2020, in which some exhibitors participated through Pakistan Pavilion and rest had participated directly.

It was the largest participation in any exhibition from Pakistan.

There were more than 2,952 exhibitors and 63,000 buyers and trade visitors from across the world in 2020.

In addition to highly promising newcomers, many well-known major exhibitors will also be returning in 2021.

