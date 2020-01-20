TDAP to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt 2020 from Feb 8

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the Automechanika Frankfurt 2020, a leading automotive trade fair, schedule in second week of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the Automechanika Frankfurt 2020, a leading automotive trade fair, schedule in second week of September.

According to press statement, TDAP has been providing stalls at subsidized rates for interested companies to participate in the fair, which would continue for five days, from February 8 to February 12.

The participation in the fair would help increase exports of auto parts, tyres and systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants, it added.

The authority has asked the interested companies to get connected with the future of the automotive service industry at this leading trade fair.

The last date to apply for participation in the fair through TDAP is February 3, 2020.

In last edition of 2018, as many as 4,987 exhibitors from 76 countries participated to meet 134,622 buyers from 184 countries at Automechanika Frankfurt.

The Pakistani companies that have been participating in fair since its last two addition included Adamjee Engineering, Darson Industries, Infinity Engineering, Jodhala Complex, Kortech Auto Industries, Mannan Shahid Forgings, Matchless Engineering, MGA Industries, Rastgar engineering, Thermosole Industries, Meralastik Rubber Products, Ahmed Traders, Ammarian Industries, A-One Techniques, Royal Tech, Chenab Engineering, FDI Industries, Rubatech, Landhi Engineering, Millat Tractors.