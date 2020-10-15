UrduPoint.com
TDAP To Participate In Automechanika Istanbul 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:37 PM

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in the Automechanika Istanbul 2021, scheduled from next year April 8 to 11

The authority has asked interested exporters to apply through TDAP by November 6, 2020 and get stalls in the exhibition on subsidized rates to increase the exports of auto parts, tyres & systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants.

According to press statement, in 2019, the number of exhibitors that participated in the event went up to 1400�from�38�countries while more than�48,700�visitors from�130�countries visited Automichanika Istanbul.

The Pakistani companies that participated in Automechanika Istanbul in last 2 years included Ahmed Traders, Ammarian Industry, Chenab Engineering, Diamond Tyres, Golden Brothers, Ghauri Tyres & tubes, Infinity Engineering, Royal Tech, Matchless Engineering, Mecas Engineering, Millat Tractors, Jodhala Complex, People Steel Mills, Panther Tyre, Precision Mates, The General tires, Thermosole, Stahlco engineering,�Super Horn House, Razzaq Engineering, Tariq Engineering and Zahoor Die casting.

TDAP participates at Automechanika Istanbul with other�16�international�country pavilions of�Germany, Czech Republic, China, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia, Morocco, Indonesia, India, Iran, Italy, Pakistan, Slovakia, Spain, Taiwan, ThailandFrom Pakistan more than�50�Auto Parts' Importers visited the fair with the members of Pakistan Auto Spare Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA) in Automechanika Istanbul 2019.

