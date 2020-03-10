UrduPoint.com
TDAP To Participate In USA Textile Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:02 PM

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in textile exhibition scheduled to be held in United States of America (USA) from July 21 to 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in textile exhibition scheduled to be held in United States of America (USA) from July 21 to 23.

The 'Home Textile Sourcing/Texworld/Apparel Sourcing, USA' exhibition is being held with an objective to offer a prime location and networking environment for international fabric, home textile and apparel garment mills and manufactures to exhibit an extensive array of fabrics, home textile, garment and materials to connect with top buyers of apparel fabrics from the US, Canada and abroad.

"The fair will help to understand the US market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan," said a press statement received here.

The TDAP would provide subsidized stalls to increase different textile sector exports, the statement said and asked the interested parties to contact the authority before March 16 for booking stalls on subsidized rates.

Earlier, in July 2019 show, 809 exhibitors and more than 6,390 visitors participated in the show whereas the top ten foreign visiting countries included Canada, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico Taiwan and Turkey.

