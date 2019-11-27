UrduPoint.com
TDAP Working On Export Strategy : CEO

Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

TDAP working on export strategy : CEO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) was working on formulation of an export strategy in consultation with other stakeholders under the umbrella of Federal Ministry of Commerce which would soon be submitted to the government for approval.

The purpose of this strategy was to lessen the tax burden on export sector and extend maximum facilities to exporters, said TDAP's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Ahmed Khan during a meeting with the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here on Wednesday.

The prominent business leaders from KATI were its President Umar Rehan Sheikh, its former president and CEO of Korangi Industrial and Trading Estate Limited, M.Zubair Chhaya, former presidents KATI Gulzar Feroz and Zahid Saeed.

TDAP's CEO underlined the need for fast industrialization and to boost export for economic prosperity and development in the country."Only those countries have strong economy and have developed who focused on industrialization and on exports," he remarked.

He emphasized on diversification of export products as the country could sustain its exports level by confining to traditional items. Development of services sector would help increase exports and information technology products could be the main player.

Rice, leather, light engineering and pharmaceutical sectors had big potential and the export from these could be increased significantly, he added.

He said that increasing foreign exchange reserves was also very important and it could be done through boost to exports.He said documentation of the country's economy was essential for bringing better economic policies aimed at strengthening of the economy.About foreign direct investment, TDAP's CEO said it would increase after one year.

Arif Ahmed Khan also stressed on skill development of workers , through short courses, to increase industrial productivity. The resolution of the workers' issues was needed to increase their production capacity. This should include provision of recreational activities for them at their workplaces. "Overall economic environment of needs to be changed," he remarked.He offered his full support, on behalf of TDAP, to exporters for increasing exports of the country.

Earlier, KATI President Umar Rehan Chhaya, CEO of KITE Limited M.ZubairChhaya and former president KATI, Gulzar Feroz briefed the TDAP chief about the trade related issues.

More Stories From Business

