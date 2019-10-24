UrduPoint.com
Tea Import Reduces By $46.039 Million In First Quarter Of FY 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Tea imports in the country during first three months of current financial year reduced by 31.05% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Tea imports in the country during first three months of current financial year reduced by 31.05% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2019 tea imports into the country decreased by $46.039 million as against the import of the same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last three months, about 43,532 metric tons of tea valuing $102.231 million were imported as compared the imports of 54,766 metric tons costing $148.270 million of same period of last year, it added.

On month on month basis, the imports of the above mentioned commodity witnessed negative growth of 21.86% as about 16,128 metric tons of tea imported in month of September, 2019 as against 17,336 metric tons of corresponding month of last year.

The country spent an amount of $36.971 million the import of tea in month of September as against $47.316 million of same month of last year, the data reveled.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 13.98% as different food commodities worth US$984.757 million exported as compared to the exports of $864.005 million of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities also registered an increased by 12.90% as compared the same month of last year.

During the month of September, 2019 food commodities worth $333.014 million exported as against the exports of $294.969 million of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, the imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 24.78% as it came down from $1.458 billion of first quarter of last year to $1.096 billion in same period of current financial year.

On the other hand, the imports into the country during the month of September, 2019 decreased by 20.89% as it came down to $399.607 million from $505.682 million of same month of last year.

