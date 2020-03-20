Tea imports decrease 17.6 percent in 8 months

The tea imports into the country decreased by 17.59 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The tea imports into the country decreased by 17.59 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $324,372 million during July-February (2019-20) against the imports of $ 393,585 million during July-February (208-19), showing increase of 17.59 percent, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country decreased by 9.80 percent by falling from imports f 149,510 metric tons to 134,853 metric tons.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports during February 2020 increased by 6.28 percent as compared to the imports of February 2019. The tea imports during February 2020 were recorded at $ 49,234 million against the imports of $ 46,281 million in February 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 6.55 percent during February 2020 when compared to the imports of $46,206 million in January 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first eight month of the current fiscal year reduced by 26.06 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-February (2019-20) was recorded at $15.872 billion against the deficit of $21.467 billion during July-February (2018-19), the PBS data reveald.

The exports from the country during the period increased by 3.62 percent by going up from $15.097 billon last year to $15.643 billion during the current year whereas the imports into the country declined by 13.81 percent, from $36.563 billion to $31.515 billion.395