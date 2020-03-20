UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tea Imports Decrease 17.6 Percent In 8 Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Tea imports decrease 17.6 percent in 8 months

The tea imports into the country decreased by 17.59 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The tea imports into the country decreased by 17.59 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $324,372 million during July-February (2019-20) against the imports of $ 393,585 million during July-February (208-19), showing increase of 17.59 percent, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country decreased by 9.80 percent by falling from imports f 149,510 metric tons to 134,853 metric tons.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports during February 2020 increased by 6.28 percent as compared to the imports of February 2019. The tea imports during February 2020 were recorded at $ 49,234 million against the imports of $ 46,281 million in February 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 6.55 percent during February 2020 when compared to the imports of $46,206 million in January 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first eight month of the current fiscal year reduced by 26.06 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-February (2019-20) was recorded at $15.872 billion against the deficit of $21.467 billion during July-February (2018-19), the PBS data reveald.

The exports from the country during the period increased by 3.62 percent by going up from $15.097 billon last year to $15.643 billion during the current year whereas the imports into the country declined by 13.81 percent, from $36.563 billion to $31.515 billion.395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports January February 2019 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service C ..

22 minutes ago

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

34 minutes ago

Minister distribute position letters of Durani Med ..

2 seconds ago

Police arrest 2 kite sellers, Confiscate 2000 kite ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.