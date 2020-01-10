UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tea Imports Decrease By 26.38 Percent During First Five Months Of Current FY

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Tea imports decrease by 26.38 percent during first five months of current FY

The import of tea witnessed decrease of 26.38 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The import of tea witnessed decrease of 26.38 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported tea worth US $184.361 million during July-November (2019-20) against the import of $250.413 million during the same period of 2018-19, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports during the period under review decreased by 15.54 percent by going down from the imports of 93,444 metric tons to 78,922 metric tons.

On the basis of year-on-year, the tea imports decreased by 19.55 percent during the month of November 2019 compared to the same month of last year. The tea import was recorded at $41.791 million in November 2019 as compared to the imports of $51.946 million in November 2018, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports, however increased by 3.

60 percent in November 2019 as compared to the imports of $40.340 million in October 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's merchandise trade deficit plunged by 33.67 percent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the deficit of the same period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2019-20) was recorded at $ 11.628 billion against the deficit of $16.771 billion during July-December (2018-19), the data revealed.

The exports during the period increased from US $11.181 billion during last year to $11.535 billion during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.17 percent.

On the other hand, country's imports witnessed 17.13 percent decline by falling from $ 27.952 billion of last year to $23.163 billion during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Same October November 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

India's Supreme Court Orders Gov't to Revise Inter ..

18 minutes ago

Indonesian economist appointed MD at World Bank

19 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

19 minutes ago

Two more polio cases confirmed in Malaysia's Sabah ..

16 minutes ago

Teachers unions voice protest against injustice m ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.