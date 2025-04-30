Open Menu

Tea Imports Decreased 5.45% In 09 Months Of FY 2024-25

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2025 | 01:34 PM

Tea imports decreased 5.45% in 09 months of FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Tea imports into the country during the first nine months of the current financial year decreased by 5.45 per cent compared to the imports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July to March 2024-25, over 184,663 metric tons of tea valued at $468.248 million were imported, as compared to the imports of 199,512 metric tons worth $495.217 million during the same period last year, according the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period from July to March 2024-25, imports of food commodities went down from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion as compared to the imports of the same period of the last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of sugar into the country also decreased by 1.75 per cent as 2,673 metric tons of sugar valued at $2.627 million were imported as compared to the imports of 2,794 metric tons worth of $2.674 million of the same period of the last year.

However, the imports of commodities, including dry fruits & nuts, grew by 116.

86 per cent, reaching $123.317 million as compared to the imports of $56.864 million. The import of spices grew by 29.11 percent and recorded at $171.496 million, compared to the imports of $132.826 million.

The import of soyaban during the period under review grew by 116.37 per cent as it stood at $251.137 as against the imports of $116.070 million and palm oil imports grew by 23.42 per cent in 09 months of current financial year, which was recorded at $2.572 billion as against the imports of $2.084 billion of the same period of the last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group exports from the country during the first 09 months of the current financial year grew by 1.62 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-March 2024-25, food commodities worth $5.749 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $5.658 billion of the same period of the last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Oil Same March July From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

20 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

20 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

20 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

20 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

21 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

21 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business