Tea Imports Decreases 28.16% In Four Months, Came To $142.571 Million

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:33 PM

Tea imports into the country during first four months of current financial year decreased by 28.16% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Tea imports into the country during first four months of current financial year decreased by 28.16% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2019, about 61,309 metric tons of tea worth % 142.571 million imported to tackle with the domestic requirements as against the import of 73,616 metric tons valuing $198.468 million of same period of last year, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, about 45,395 metric tons of spices worth $53.020 million imported as compared the imports of 48.315 metric tons valuing $53.063 million of, which were down by 0.08% during the period under review, it added.

However, imports of edible oil like soya bean registered nominal increase of 0.10% in four months of current financial year as it went up form 44,714 metric tons costing $33.687 million to 48,489 metric tons valuing $33.654 million of same period of last year, it added.

In first four months, the imports of palm oil reduced by 18.64% as it came down from 975,292 metric tons valuing $622.618 million to 929,331 metric tons costing $506.591 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 16.21%, where as imports of the food commodities into the country decreased by 20.34% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The imports of the food group came down to $1.583 billion during the period from July-October, 2019-20 from $1.987 billion of the same period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of milk cream and milk for infants reduced by 33.41%, tea by 28.16%, spices.08%, palm oil 18.64% and sugar by 26.55% respectively.

Besides, the imports of pulses in period under review also decreased by 23.33%, and all other food items by 20.32%, the data reveled.

