UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tea Imports Increase 20.78 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

The tea imports into the country decreased by 20.78 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The tea imports into the country decreased by 20.78 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $275.138 million during July-January (2019-20) against the imports of $347.304 million during July-January (208-19), showing increase of 20.78 percent, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country decreased by 11.

80 percent by falling from imports f 131,090 metric tons to 115,623 metric tons.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports during January 2020 increased by 1.36 percent as compared to the imports of January 2019. The tea imports during January 2020 were recorded at $46.206 million against the imports of $45.588 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 3.68 percent during January 2020 when compared to the imports of $44.567 million in December 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan January December 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises term postpo ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Construction work on Matiari-Lahore Transmission l ..

2 minutes ago

VC SBBU chairs meeting regarding online classes

2 minutes ago

French regulator bans short-selling

2 minutes ago

Tecno’s “Ultra-clear Challenge” with top-six ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.