Tea imports increase 20.78 percent

The tea imports into the country decreased by 20.78 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The tea imports into the country decreased by 20.78 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year against the imports of the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The tea imports into the country were recorded at $275.138 million during July-January (2019-20) against the imports of $347.304 million during July-January (208-19), showing increase of 20.78 percent, the PBS data revealed.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports into the country decreased by 11.

80 percent by falling from imports f 131,090 metric tons to 115,623 metric tons.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports during January 2020 increased by 1.36 percent as compared to the imports of January 2019. The tea imports during January 2020 were recorded at $46.206 million against the imports of $45.588 million in January 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 3.68 percent during January 2020 when compared to the imports of $44.567 million in December 2019.