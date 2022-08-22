UrduPoint.com

Tea Imports Increase By 10.20 Percent In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The tea imports witnessed an increase of 10.20 percent during the first month of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The tea imports during July 2022) were recorded at $45.321 million against the imports of $41.127 million during July 2021), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports however decreased by 2.64 percent during the period under review as these went down from 18,625 metric tons last July to 18,133 metric tons during the same month of current fiscal year, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the food imports into the country witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent when compared to the imports of $45.286 million in June 2022.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 6.11 percent when compared to the imports of 17,089 metric tons.

The overall food imports increased by 17.87 percent from $565.150 million last July to to $763.135 during July 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country's overall merchandise imports declined by 12.81 percent to US$4,861 million in July 2022 compared to imports of US$5,575 million in July 2021.

Exports also declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 to US$2,219 million as compared to exports of US$2,340 million in July 2021.

Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of US$3,235 million last July to US$2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.

