UrduPoint.com

Tea Imports Increase By 11.64 Percent In 8 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tea imports increase by 11.64 percent in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The tea imports witnessed an increase of 11.64 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The tea imports during July-February (2021-22) were recorded at $423.466 million against the imports of $379.314 million during July-February (2020-21), according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 3.62 percent during the period under review as these went up from 171,469 metric tons last year to 177,671 metric tons during the current fiscal year, the data revealed.

The overall food imports increased by 20.24 percent from $5,344.809 million last year to $6,426.614 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 59.56 percent during the month of February 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The tea imports during February 2022 were recorded at $68.886 million against the imports of $43.172 million in February 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the tea imports went up by 27.63 percent in February 2022 as compared to the imports of $53.975 million in January 2022, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall merchandize imports during the first eight months of the current fiscal year went up by 55.08 percent to US $ 52.506 billion against the imports of US $ 33.858 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The exports also witnessed an increase of 25.88 percent and were recorded at US $ 20.547 billion during July-February (2021-22) against the exports of $16.323 billion recorded during July-February (2020-21).

Based on the data, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at US $ 31.959 billion, showing an increase of 82.26 percent over the deficit of $17.535 billion recorded during July-February (2020-21), the PBS data revealed.

On year-on-year basis, the exports of the country increased by 35.78 percent during February 2022 as compared to the exports of same month of last year. The exports during February 2022 were recorded at US $ 2.808 billion against the exports of $2.068 billion in February 2020, the data revealed.

The imports into the country increased from US $ 4.601 billion in February 2021 to US $ 5.903 billion in February 2022, showing growth of 28.30 percent.

/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same January February 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

No-Trust-Motion against PM is conspiracy: Fawad

7 minutes ago
 Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization sche ..

Poultry, dairy farms under AIP revitalization scheme inspected

22 minutes ago
 Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vacc ..

Ghana lifts most COVID-19 restrictions; fully vaccinated travelers exempt from P ..

22 minutes ago
 Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone ..

Pro-Palestine Campaign Group Targets Israeli Drone Factory in UK

22 minutes ago
 Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadershi ..

Govt delegation holds meeting with PML-Q leadership

23 minutes ago
 Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>