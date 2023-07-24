Open Menu

Tea Imports Reduces 9.13% In Last Fiscal Year

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Tea imports reduces 9.13% in last fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Tea imports into the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2023 reduced by 9.13 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from June-July, 2022-23 about 231,449 metric tons of tea costing $556.043 million were imported as against the imports of 253,748 metric tons valuing $626.195 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, imports of sugar decreased by 97.06 percent during 12 months of last fiscal year as 6,205 metric tons of sugar valuing $0.0546 million million imported as compared the imports of 312,477 metric tons costing $191.720 million of same period last year.

In last fiscal year spices imports into the country also decreased by 30.04 percent as 147,193 metric tons of different spices worth of $151.

240 million were imported during the period under review as compared the imports of 138,413 metric tons valuing $216.183 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 0.88 percent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2022-23, the country spent $8.936 billion on the import of different food commodities as compared to the imports of $9.016 billion in the same period last year in order to fulfill the local requirements.

On the other hand the exports of food commodities from the country decreased by 7.25 percent as it was recorded at $5.0222 billion as against the exports of $5.415 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Same June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

1 hour ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

2 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

3 hours ago
US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

14 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

14 hours ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business