Tea Imports Surge 38.87 Percent In Q1

Tue 03rd November 2020

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The tea imports witnessed an increase of 38.87 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The tea imports were recorded at $141.965 million during July-September (2020-21) as against imports of $102.230 million in July-September (2019-20), according to latest PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the tea imports increased by 51.33 percent during the period under review by going up from the imports of 43,279 metric tons last year to 65,495 metric tons during current year.

On year-on-year basis, the tea imports increased by 46.10 percent during September 2020 when compared to the imports of September 2019. The tea imports during September 2020 were recorded at $54.017 against the imports of $36.972 million in September 2019.

Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the tea imports into the country increased by 8.54 percent in September 2020 as compare to the imports of $49.

767 million in August 2020.

The imports of overall food commodities during the first quarter months of the current year increased by 56.04 percent by growing from $1097.368 million last year to $1712.376 million during the current year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit increased by 2.02 percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-September (2020-21) was recorded at $5.804 billion as compared to the deficit of $5.689 billion, showing increase 2.02 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered negative growth of 0.94 percent, by going down from $5.510 billion last year to $5.458 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.56 percent, from $11.199 billion last year to $11.262 billion during the current year./395/

