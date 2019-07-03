UrduPoint.com
Tea Worth $542.918 Mln Imported In 11 Months Of FY 2018-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:41 PM

Tea worth $542.918 mln imported in 11 months of FY 2018-19

Tea import into the country during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 increased by 3.61% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tea import into the country during 11 months of financial year 2018-19 increased by 3.61% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

About 211,113 metric tons of tea valuing $542.918 million imported during the period from July-May, 2018-19 as compared the import of 172,222 metric tons worth $523.998 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, import of soya bean oil into the country during the period under review had also recorded negative growth of 28.83% and was recorded at 124,580 metric tons valuing of $89.091 million as against the import of 143,331 metric tons costing $125.84 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The import of palm oil also came down by 9.66% in 11 months of financial year 2018-19 as it was recorded at 2,892, 044 metric tons valuing of $1.705 billion as compared the imports of 2,619838 metric ton worth of $1.888 billion of corresponding period of last year (2017-18).

The imports of sugar also reduced by 20.97 % as it was recorded at 7,104 metric tons valuing $3.719 million, compared to 0,053 metric tons costing $4.706 million of same period of last year.

It may be recalled that over all food group imports into the country was decreased by 8.44% in last 11 months and reached to $5.233 billion from July-May 2018-19 as against $5.715 billion of same period last year.

