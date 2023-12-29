Open Menu

Team Dispatches To Conduct Survey For Sarai Kanda-Lajmeri Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:57 PM

For the promotion of trade with Afghanistan special survey team for the construction of Sarai Kanda-Lajmeri road was dispatched on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) For the promotion of trade with Afghanistan special survey team for the construction of Sarai Kanda-Lajmeri road was dispatched on Friday.

On the special interest of the provincial government on the directives of the Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Haroon Hameed and Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan Lower, Nasir Khan a team comprising sub-engineers of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department, Surveyors, security personnel, local elites and elders has been sent to the area.

The road is strategically important for trade with Afghanistan, and its construction is expected to facilitate trade and improve traffic flow, benefiting local traders and the general public.

The road has been a long-standing demand of traders and business communities in the region, as its construction would ease trade with Afghanistan and prevent any disruptions or road closures.

Due to its proximity and resistance to seasonal conditions, the road is considered secure, and local tribes are committed to ensuring its safety.

The local traders anticipate an increase in national revenue and economic development in the area with the construction of this road.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO of Communication and Works mentioned that Sarai Kanda Road would prove to be a cost-effective and efficient route for all types of traffic, playing a crucial role in promoting trade activities with Afghanistan.

The complete survey report of the mentioned road has been submitted for further action, and it is expected that construction work on the road will commence soon.

Furthermore, connecting this road with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is seen as beneficial for increasing local and national trade volumes.

The dual development of Sarai Kanda Lajmeri Road and the construction of a customs terminal are considered highly suitable and optimal for enhancing trade and economic activities in the region.

APP/aqk

