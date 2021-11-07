Tear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Law enforcement used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse climate protesters in the French city of Rennes, according to the Ouest-France newspaper.

About 1,200 demonstrators were calling for measures to tackle climate change on Saturday. The protest in Rennes was being held at the same time with climate marches in Glasgow.

Ouest-France said that police tried to disperse the protesters in Rennes using tear gas and a water cannon as a warning. The law enforcement said that climate activists were joined by anti-fascists and yellow vests.

Saturday was the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. People across the world gathered for marches and rallies, amid the ongoing UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which is set to wrap up on November 12.