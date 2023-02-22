UrduPoint.com

Tech Company 'Meta' Plans To Cut Thousands Of Jobs In Organization Reform - Reports

The US tech company Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) plans to cut thousands of jobs as part of an effort to reform the organization's structure, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday

Meta, which owns the Facebook and Instagram platforms, is preparing to reorganize and downsize the company in a move that could impact thousands of workers, the report said.

The company also plans to downgrade some leaders into lower-level positions to flatten the organizational hierarchy, the report said. Some Meta employees expect those whose jobs get converted to eventually quit, further trimming the company's workforce, the report added.

Cuts to projects and divisions across the company's global workforce could happen over the course of months, not in a single action, the report said.

In November, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoff of more than 11,000 workers in an effort to make the company more "capital efficient," shifting focus to areas such as artificial intelligence and advertising.

At the time, Zuckerberg told employees the move would minimize the chance of broad layoffs for the "foreseeable future," the report said, citing a recording of a companywide meeting.

The report comes following a series of other major layoffs in the tech industry, including by Google, Amazon and microsoft.

