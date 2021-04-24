UrduPoint.com
Tech Institutes To Be Established Around New SEZs: Asim Bajwa

Sat 24th April 2021

CPEC Authority Chairman Lt General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said clusters of tech institutes would be established around the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being constructed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The institutes would impart skill training to the youth as "preparing youth for jobs in CPEC projects is our top priority under (the) comprehensive plan," Bajwa said in a tweet.

"Gwadar Technical Institute to cater for new industry in free zone is coming up fast," he added.

According to a CPEC Authority official, the mega project would move forward with more strength during the current year and the years ahead, which would further strengthen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China.

Their strategic relationship, which was being strengthened with every passing day, was of great importance both on regional as well as international fronts, the official told APP.

He said in the next phase, four important sectors, including industry, agriculture, socio-economic development and Gwadar New City would progress at fast pace.

The official said nine out of 22 energy projects had been completed, while five mega electricity projects in Thar, Kohala, Azad Pattan and others were in the pipeline. After completion of all the projects, Pakistan would not only become self-sufficient in the energy with addition of 17,000 MW electricity to the national grid, but would also be able to export it.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, in a recent statement, had also expressed satisfaction over the progress of CPEC projects, the official said.

He said at present, work on four Special Economic Zones (SEZs) was underway. Some 2,000 local and foreign investors had expressed intent to invest in the Rashakai SEZ.

The Rashakai Zone, the official said, would spread over 1,000 acres of land. The Federal Government had decided to develop it into three phases. About 247 acres of land would be developed in the first phase, 355 acres in the second phase and 399 acres in the last phase.

Similarly, 210 MW electricity would be provided to the zone in three phases whereas the government had also allocated Rs 1.203 billion for provision of gas, the official said.

He said over 400 industrial units, including garments and textile, domestic goods, electronics, electricity accessories, pharmaceuticals and others would be set up in the zone.

Similarly, the official said the Allama Iqbal Zone Faisalabad was being completed on priority, which would create around 250,000 jobs for the locals.

He said the Gwadar Port had now become operational. The Eastbay Expressway, linking Gwadar to Makran Coastal Highway, had been completed.

The official said under the CPEC, some 1,100 kilometer roads had been completed while 850 kilometres were under construction.

On the Western route, he said Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway was in the final stages. Itstotal length was 285 kms, which had been divided in five packages. The first 55 kms package would be completed on priority, which started from Yarik near D I Khan and ended at Rehmani Khel, he added.

