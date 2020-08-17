UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tech-rich Nasdaq Leads US Stocks Higher

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

Tech-rich Nasdaq leads US stocks higher

Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday following good housing data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq continuing to lead the market

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday following good housing data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq continuing to lead the market.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly at 27,943.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 3,386.30, while thetech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 11,097.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lead Stocks Market Dow Jones Housing

Recent Stories

About 315 shops sealed over violation of COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

China reacts to Indian Prime Minister's Independen ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Experts Programme concludes fourth mo ..

15 minutes ago

Attock Police have recovered 5.381 kg chars , 24 b ..

2 minutes ago

Two trains resume operations from Multan after ext ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Ex-Prime Minister Hariri Heads to Hague fo ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.