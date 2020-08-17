Tech-rich Nasdaq leads US stocks higher

Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday following good housing data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq continuing to lead the market

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened higher Monday following good housing data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq continuing to lead the market.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly at 27,943.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 3,386.30, while thetech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 11,097.67.