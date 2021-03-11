UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tech Shares Rally As ECB Speeds Bond Purchases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:32 PM

Tech shares rally as ECB speeds bond purchases

Tech shares rallied early Thursday, leading the overall US market after the European Central Bank announced it would accelerate bond purchases in response to worries over higher interest rates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):Tech shares rallied early Thursday, leading the overall US market after the European Central Bank announced it would accelerate bond purchases in response to worries over higher interest rates.

Shares of Apple, Facebook and Netflix were all sharply higher as the tech-rich Nasdaq was back on the upswing. The Dow has generally outperfomed the tech-rich index in recent weeks as investors have focused on companies that could prosper as Covid-19 vaccines help the economy reopen.

New applications for US jobless aid dropped last week to a level not seen since late last year, the government reported before markets opened, a positive sign ahead of the implementation of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress approved on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ECB said it would speed emergency bond purchases, aiming to prevent "a tightening of financing conditions" while the eurozone economy is still fragile.

About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 32,523.41, adding to Wednesday's record close.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 3,932.65, while the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent to 13,275.31.

Among individual companies, Oracle fell 8.4 percent on disappointment over its earnings forecast, despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

AMC Entertainment shot up 6.4 percent after executives offered an optimistic outlook on the movie theater business as coronavirus vaccines become more widespread.

Boeing rose 3.1 percent after Reuters reported it is close to a new agreement to sell 737 MAX jets to Southwest Airlines. Southwest rose 1.2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business Facebook Bank Congress Apple Market All Government Agreement Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Sri Lankan Minister of Youth

21 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

18 minutes ago

Stray dog bites three children

18 minutes ago

14 outlaws held; drugs, valuables recovered

18 minutes ago

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

31 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.