Open Menu

Tech Stocks Help Pull Markets Higher

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Tech stocks help pull markets higher

Global stocks markets rose on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in tech shares, although investors remained concerned by China's lacklustre economy and the outlook for US interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Global stocks markets rose on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in tech shares, although investors remained concerned by China's lacklustre economy and the outlook for US interest rates.

An 8.5-percent jump on Monday in shares in Nvidia -- the leader in processors used for developing artificial intelligence applications -- set a positive tone for trading across Asia and in Europe on Tuesday.

Nvidia shares jumped another 2.5 percent at the start of trading in New York as investors staked out positions ahead of the company reporting second quarter results on Wednesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent at the start of trading, adding to a 1.6-percent jump on Monday due a broad rally in tech shares.

The Dow edged higher and the broader S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.

The "market has a bounce in its step this morning", said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

European stocks were higher in afternoon trading, boosted as well by a drop in bond yields.

The gains followed a mixed showing on Monday, when investors tried to turn the tide of losses that have swept over markets in recent weeks.

Markets globally have struggled this month on the prospect that the US Federal Reserve will hike borrowing costs once more before the end of the year in a bid to bring inflation to heel.

A string of data out of Washington in recent weeks has indicated the world's top economy remains resilient and the jobs sector tight, even after more than a year of rising interest rates squeezing companies and consumers.

This has prompted concerns that the Fed could lift rates further and possibly push the economy into recession.

A planned speech this week by Fed chief Jerome Powell at a gathering of central bankers and business leaders will be closely watched for some guidance on officials' thinking and future policy.

"Each incremental hike that they have from here just raises the risk that we have a much sharper slowdown in 2024 and perhaps even a recession," Lori Heinel, at State Street Global Advisors, told Bloomberg Television.

However, she added that "as long as inflation remains contained, we think that they will take a pause here".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Europe China Washington Company Powell New York Stocks Market TV From Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

42 minutes ago
 LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of fau ..

LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of faulty meters

42 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

48 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

48 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

48 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

48 minutes ago
Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

1 hour ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

1 hour ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

1 hour ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

1 hour ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

1 hour ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business