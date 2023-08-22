Tech stocks help pull markets higher

Global stocks markets rose on Tuesday thanks to a rebound in tech shares, although investors remained concerned by China's lacklustre economy and the outlook for US interest rates

An 8.5-percent jump on Monday in shares in Nvidia -- the leader in processors used for developing artificial intelligence applications -- set a positive tone for trading across Asia and in Europe on Tuesday.

Nvidia shares jumped another 2.5 percent at the start of trading in New York as investors staked out positions ahead of the company reporting second quarter results on Wednesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 percent at the start of trading, adding to a 1.6-percent jump on Monday due a broad rally in tech shares.

The Dow edged higher and the broader S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.

The "market has a bounce in its step this morning", said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

European stocks were higher in afternoon trading, boosted as well by a drop in bond yields.

The gains followed a mixed showing on Monday, when investors tried to turn the tide of losses that have swept over markets in recent weeks.

Markets globally have struggled this month on the prospect that the US Federal Reserve will hike borrowing costs once more before the end of the year in a bid to bring inflation to heel.

A string of data out of Washington in recent weeks has indicated the world's top economy remains resilient and the jobs sector tight, even after more than a year of rising interest rates squeezing companies and consumers.

This has prompted concerns that the Fed could lift rates further and possibly push the economy into recession.

A planned speech this week by Fed chief Jerome Powell at a gathering of central bankers and business leaders will be closely watched for some guidance on officials' thinking and future policy.

"Each incremental hike that they have from here just raises the risk that we have a much sharper slowdown in 2024 and perhaps even a recession," Lori Heinel, at State Street Global Advisors, told Bloomberg Television.

However, she added that "as long as inflation remains contained, we think that they will take a pause here".