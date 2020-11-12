Technical education istitutions being brought under umbrella of PSDA:Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that technical education institutions were being brought under the umbrella of the Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) to organize and streamline the agenda of developing technical education on modern lines.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at civil secretariat on Thursday to review matters pertaining to the PSDA.

TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) CEO Jawad Khan, PVTC Chairman Maj (R) Shahnawaz, Additional PD Haroon Naseer and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Haroon Naseer briefed the participants about matters pertaining to the PSDA. The meeting decided to include heads of TEVTA, PVTC and PSDF to the board of the Punjab Skills Development Authority to streamline matters of technical education.

The minister said that the promotion of skills education was imperative to overcome the issues of joblessness and poverty, adding that this would help to develop skilled youth according to the market needs.

The minister appreciated that the youth were being imparted modern knowledge in technical and vocational institutions and reiterated that the promotion of technical education was a priority agenda to overcome unemployment.

He said the technical education institutions should promote technical and vocational education, adding that availability of skilled youth could be ensured according to the needs of the industry by identifying targets of technical education in the province.