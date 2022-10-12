Technical Failure Caused Leak at Druzhba Oil Pipeline - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The accident at the Druzhba oil pipeline occurred due to a technical failure, and it has been already resolved, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"I understand that there was some kind of technological malfunction, but it seems to have already been restored," Novak said at the Russian Energy Week.

Polish operator of the Druzhba pipeline PERN said earlier in the day that a leak was detected on one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Poland. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined. The pipeline is the main route for oil supplies to Germany.