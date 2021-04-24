Technical Institutes to be set up for youth training for jobs in CPEC projects

(@fidahassanain)

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa says they are preparing youth for jobs in CPEC projects under a comprehensive plan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Asim Laleem Bajwa said clusters of Technical Institutes would be established around the new Special Economic Zones.

Taking to Twitter, General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa said the new clusters would help creating numerous new jobs.

He wrote: “Preparing youth for jobs in #CPEC projects is our top priority under a comprehensive plan. Clusters of Tech Institutes will be upgraded around new SEZs. Gwadar Technical institute to cater for new industry in Free Zone coming up fast. #cpecmakingprogress #PakistanMovingForward,”.

CPEC is game changing project for the country’s development and economy and will strengthen Pakistan’s trade relation with other regional states.