Technical Teams Finish Repairing Syrian Pipeline Damaged By Explosion - Gas Company

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:14 PM

Technical Teams Finish Repairing Syrian Pipeline Damaged by Explosion - Gas Company

Technical teams affiliated with Syria's Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources have finished repairing the pipeline in the Adra industrial zone near Damascus, which was damaged by a recent explosion believed to be a terrorist act, the director general of Syria's Gas Company, Bassam Tarraf, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Technical teams affiliated with Syria's Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources have finished repairing the pipeline in the Adra industrial zone near Damascus, which was damaged by a recent explosion believed to be a terrorist act, the director general of Syria's Gas Company, Bassam Tarraf, said on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Monday, the official SANA news agency, citing a statement by Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Suleiman Ghanem, reported that an explosion hit a pipeline in the country's south, leaving entire Syria without power.

Power was gradually being restored.

"Repair work at the pipeline has been fully completed at dawn today, and the gas supply has begun to power plants in the southern region," Tarraf said in a statement.

The official expects that the two power facilities � Tishreen and Deir Ali � will resume operating within the next few hours, the news outlet reported.

A large amount of gas has burned in the result of the explosion, according to the oil minister.

