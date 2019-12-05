Technical University In M-III Industrial Zone
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Industrial Economic Development Management Company (FIEDMC), Fauji Foundation and Tianjin University, China inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing Technology University in M-III industrial zone here.
According to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, 22 acres land in commercial area in front of central gate of M-III will be provided to Fauji Foundation for setting up the university campus.
He said that the construction of the university will be completed within next one and half year.