Technical university in M-III industrial zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Industrial Economic Development Management Company (FIEDMC), Fauji Foundation and Tianjin University, China inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for establishing Technology University in M-III industrial zone here.

According to Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, 22 acres land in commercial area in front of central gate of M-III will be provided to Fauji Foundation for setting up the university campus.

He said that the construction of the university will be completed within next one and half year.