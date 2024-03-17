Open Menu

Technical Varsities VCs Meet Punjab Industries Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Technical varsities VCs meet Punjab industries minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain has said that government would transform technical universities into real centers of promotion of technical education.

He was talking to Vice Chancellors (VCs) of Technical universities, who called on him here at TEVTA Secretariat (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority).

The minister discussed with VCs the matters relating to teaching process, development issues and future plans of the universities. The VCs informed about the problems of technical universities.

While assuring them of resolving the problems of technical universities, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said, "I will visit the universities soon to review the teaching process and problems."

He said the usefulness and importance of technical education cannot be denied in the present era, there is a need to develop skilled manpower according to the demand of the global market.

The provincial minister said that by solving the problems of technical universities, the universities would be made true centers of promotion of technical education. "We will change the destiny of the country by equipping the youth with modern sciences," he vowed.

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta , Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal and relevant officers also attended the meeting. The VCs who met with the minister included Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology DG Khan Dr. Mahmood Saleem and Vice Chancellor of Rasool Technology University of Mandi Bahauddin.

