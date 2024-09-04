Technical, Vocational Institutes Asked To Focus On Commercialization
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher has directed the technical and vocational training institutes to apart from imparting skills also focus on the commercialization to attain financial stability.
He issued these directives during his surprise visit to Government Technical and Vocational Centre at Shewa in District Swabi on Wednesday. The Special Assistant checked the attendance registers of the staff and skill imparting activities of the centre.
On this occasion, principal of the institute gave a detailed briefing regarding skills related training imparted by the various departments and told that beside various kind of training including plumbing, dressmaking other skills are also being imparted in the institute.
The Special Assistant visited training sections of the every trade and directed the concerned authorities for focusing on the commercialization for attaining financial stability apart imparting technical skills to their students. So, these training centres could be utilized for commercial based productions to put the institute on the track of the vision of self-sustainability.
Abdul Karim Khan said that they are making all-out efforts to turn technical and vocational training institutes reflective of producing quality, market oriented manpower and technical experts and for the achievement of this goal pledged to make all possible efforts.
