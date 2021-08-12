Technological advancements vital for agriculture growth: Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that science and technology was the key to upgrading agriculture and transforming it from low value crops to high value crops to boost economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that science and technology was the key to upgrading agriculture and transforming it from low value crops to high value crops to boost economy.

He was addressing 'National Workshop on Irrigation Water Management' organised by Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC).

Fakhar said that Pakistan's population was projected to increase to 338 million by 2050, adding that it will have to produce 60% more food to feed its population by then.

He said that to ensure effective implementation of the National Water Policy it is necessary to match food security requirements of the country with enabling institutions that have a clear road map.

Fakhar said that to meet the challenge of water shortage it is imperative that National Water Policy is implemented in its letter and spirit.

He said that water institutions of the country need to be empowered to enable them to carry out their fundamental duties.

The minister emphasised that the government of Pakistan was working on improving the irrigation water management through techniques such as drips irrigation system, sprinklers and others.

"Agriculture sector was pivotal to transform Pakistan's economy as it contributes 19 percent to the GDP of the country and about 38 percent of the local population involved with the sector".

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the government has prioritised research and mechanisation of the agriculture sector and hopes that it will prove to be a paradigm change for the agriculture sector.

He stressed that incorporation of technology that was the only way towards a prosperous future and economic development.