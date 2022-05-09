UrduPoint.com

Technology Important For Economic Growth: Syed Murtaza Mahmud

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud said on Monday that technology had great importance in economic growth of any country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud said on Monday that technology had great importance in economic growth of any country.

The government is focused on incentivising local manufacturing for creating employment opportunities and promoting exports, he said during his visit to Airlink Communication Limited, a smartphone manufacturing facility, here at Quaid-i-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat. Engineering and Development board (EDB) General Manager Asim Ayaz also accompanied him.

Airlink Communication Limited Chairman Aslam Hayat Piracha and CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha welcomed the federal minister. The objective of the visit was to promote local assembly of mobile phones in Pakistan and to observe the state-of-the-art facility, established by AirLink.

Murtaza Mahmud said, "We want to take the country forward by ensuring sustainable economic growth and companies like AirLink are playing their part in bringing innovation and global leading brands to Pakistan. This is exactly the kind of growth we want to see in future." Muzzaffar H. Piracha said, "We are focused on strengthening local manufacturing in Pakistan. Our main goal is to export smartphones from Pakistan which will change the game all together on a bigger scale."AirLink's manufacturing facility has created thousands of jobs and encouraged R&D (research and development) culture and innovation in the industry, he added.

AirLink is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of smartphones in Pakistan with a market share of 25 per cent in the distribution sector, he mentioned.

