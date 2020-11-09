MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Stable and sufficient funding is vital to the future of the World Health Organization (WHO), whose annual budget equates to the global daily spending on tobacco products, the director-general said on Monday.

"Predictable and sustainable funding remains one of the fundamental challenges for the future success of this organization. For WHO to do its job, we must address the shocking and expanding imbalance between assessed contributions and voluntary, largely earmarked funds," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the World Health Assembly.

Over the past decade, the world's expectations of the WHO have grown dramatically, but its funding has barely changed, he continued, noting that the global health agency's annual budget is "equivalent to what the world spends on tobacco products every single day.

"

"If the world can send that much money up in smoke every day on products that maim and kill, surely, it can find the funds and the political will to invest in promoting and protecting the health of the world's people," Tedros argued.

The WHO has two main sources of funding: assessed contributions or membership dues and voluntary contributions from member states and other partners. Assessed contributions, which is a percentage of a country's GDP, make up less than 20 percent of the total budget.

In late May, President Donald Trump announced that the United States, the WHO's largest single contributor, would pull out of the organization effective July 2021 and cut its funding. Democrat Joe Biden, who has been declared the election winner by US media, reportedly intends to reverse Trump's decision.