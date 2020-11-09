UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tedros Says Sustainable Funding Key To WHO's Future, Calls For Fixing 'Shocking Imbalance'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Tedros Says Sustainable Funding Key to WHO's Future, Calls for Fixing 'Shocking Imbalance'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Stable and sufficient funding is vital to the future of the World Health Organization (WHO), whose annual budget equates to the global daily spending on tobacco products, the director-general said on Monday.

"Predictable and sustainable funding remains one of the fundamental challenges for the future success of this organization. For WHO to do its job, we must address the shocking and expanding imbalance between assessed contributions and voluntary, largely earmarked funds," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the World Health Assembly.

Over the past decade, the world's expectations of the WHO have grown dramatically, but its funding has barely changed, he continued, noting that the global health agency's annual budget is "equivalent to what the world spends on tobacco products every single day.

"

"If the world can send that much money up in smoke every day on products that maim and kill, surely, it can find the funds and the political will to invest in promoting and protecting the health of the world's people," Tedros argued.

The WHO has two main sources of funding: assessed contributions or membership dues and voluntary contributions from member states and other partners. Assessed contributions, which is a percentage of a country's GDP, make up less than 20 percent of the total budget.

In late May, President Donald Trump announced that the United States, the WHO's largest single contributor, would pull out of the organization effective July 2021 and cut its funding. Democrat Joe Biden, who has been declared the election winner by US media, reportedly intends to reverse Trump's decision.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Assembly World Budget Trump Job United States Money May July Media From

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

1 hour ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

1 hour ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.