Tehmina Appointed Chief FATE Wing: FBR

Wed 27th January 2021

Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Tehmina Aamer, a BS-20 officer as Chief, Facilitation and Taxpayer education (FATE) Wing Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here, she assumed the charge of the post on Wednesday.

