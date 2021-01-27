Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Tehmina Aamer, a BS-20 officer as Chief, Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing Islamabad

According to FBR notification issued here, she assumed the charge of the post on Wednesday.