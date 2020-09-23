UrduPoint.com
Tehmina Paasha Elected Unopposed President FWCCI

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:22 PM

Tehmina Paasha elected unopposed president FWCCI

Madam Tehmina Paasha was elected unopposed president of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for 2020-21

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Madam Tehmina Paasha was elected unopposed president of the Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) for 2020-21.

After scrutiny of nomination papers, Madam Sobia Aqeel, member of the FWCCI election commission said three nomination papers were received for the president, senior vice president and vice president.

According to unofficial results, Madam Tehmina was elected president and Mrs Shahida Aftab senior vice president while Madam Rubina Shafiq was elected vice president of the FWCCI.�Sobia Aqeel said an official announcement of the results wouldbe made on September 28 during an annual general meeting of the FWCCI.

