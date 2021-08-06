Tehran Against Any Restrictions on Its Oil Export - Envoy in Vienna

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Tehran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said on Friday.

"Iran has always been an active and important OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] member, but we have always said that Iran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil if the situation normalizes [at the Vienna talks]," Garib-Abadi quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency said.

In July, Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the main United States sanctions on Iran can be lifted in August if the parties involved agree on the restoration of the nuclear deal.

Iran has been under US trade and economic sanctions for 40 years. The situation worsened in 2005-2013 when the country started a full-scale development of the nuclear program, which led to new sanctions by Washington and the international community against Iran's financial sector, energy exports, and weapons.

As a result, the Iranian economy teetered on the verge of collapse.

Renewed attempts to resolve the problem began after Hassan Rouhani became president. In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks was completed on June 20.