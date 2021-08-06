UrduPoint.com

Tehran Against Any Restrictions On Its Oil Export - Envoy In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

Tehran Against Any Restrictions on Its Oil Export - Envoy in Vienna

Tehran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Tehran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said on Friday.

"Iran has always been an active and important OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] member, but we have always said that Iran will not accept any restrictions on the production and export of its oil if the situation normalizes [at the Vienna talks]," Garib-Abadi quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency said.

In July, Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that the main United States sanctions on Iran can be lifted in August if the parties involved agree on the restoration of the nuclear deal.

Iran has been under US trade and economic sanctions for 40 years. The situation worsened in 2005-2013 when the country started a full-scale development of the nuclear program, which led to new sanctions by Washington and the international community against Iran's financial sector, energy exports, and weapons.

As a result, the Iranian economy teetered on the verge of collapse.

Renewed attempts to resolve the problem began after Hassan Rouhani became president. In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal) with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats, aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks was completed on June 20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States April June July August 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Worksho ..

UVAS, UE jointly hold Research Methodology Workshop

11 minutes ago
 First batch of COVID-19 patients cured in China's ..

First batch of COVID-19 patients cured in China's Nanjing

4 minutes ago
 Australia's 'Covid zero' days may be numbered

Australia's 'Covid zero' days may be numbered

4 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan removes DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower ..

CM Mahmood Khan removes DC Malakand, DPO Dir Lower

4 minutes ago
 Two bills introduced in National Assembly

Two bills introduced in National Assembly

4 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson under fire over 'crass' coal closure ..

UK's Johnson under fire over 'crass' coal closure quip

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.