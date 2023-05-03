Tehran, Damascus Mulling Plans to Establish Joint Bank - Iranian Minister

UrduPoint.com

Iran and Syria are discussing plans to establish a joint bank as part of efforts to increase economic ties between the countries, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Iran and Syria are discussing plans to establish a joint bank as part of efforts to increase economic ties between the countries, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian media reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, signed 15 agreements on cooperation between the countries during Raisi's visit to Damascus.

"(The establishment of) a joint bank is (planned). The Iranian economy minister (Ehsan Khandozi) will hold talks with the head of the Syrian central bank (Muhammad Hazima)," Bazrpash said, as quoted by the Nour News agency.

The minister added that the 15 agreements inked by the two leaders were mostly related to economic and trade cooperation between Tehran and Damascus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raisi arrived in Syria on a two-day visit. It is the first trip of the Iranian president to the Syrian capital since the start of the civil war in the country in 2011. The last Iranian president to make a trip to Syria was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

