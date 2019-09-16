(@FahadShabbir)

The proposal by a US senator to attack Iran's oil facilities in response to a large drone attack on Saudi oil refineries is nothing but absurdity, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The proposal by a US senator to attack Iran's oil facilities in response to a large drone attack on Saudi oil refineries is nothing but absurdity, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

On Saturday, US Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed considering an attack on Iran's oil facilities in response to the drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

"Such statements are nonsense and absurdity," Abbas Mousavi told a press conference.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after a drone attack claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires.

The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day � about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

Washington placed blame for the attack on Iran. US President Donald Trump said that the culprit behind the attacks was identified and the United States was ready to respond as soon as Saudi Arabia Names the party responsible for the incident. Tehran refuted all allegations.