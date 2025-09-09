Tehran-Islamabad Direct Flights To Boost Tourism And Trade
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the establishment of direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad, appreciating it as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations.
In a statement issued here on Tuesday, ICCI leadership said that the commencement of this flight will play a vital role in promoting tourism, facilitating people-to-people exchanges, and enhancing business interactions between Pakistan and Iran.
It is noteworthy that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Tuesday announced the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Islamabad, marking a new milestone in bilateral cooperation in the field of air transportation.
Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President ICCI, warmly congratulated the peoples of Iran and Pakistan, as well as the tourism community, business circles, and the private sector of both nations, on this historic development.
Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President ICCI, said that with the inauguration of this direct flight, tourism between the two countries will flourish more than ever before, particularly through increased visits of Iranian citizens to Pakistan’s beautiful landscapes and cultural attractions, while also strengthening bonds with the hospitable people of Pakistan.
Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President ICCI, remarked that Pakistan and Iran enjoy close brotherly ties and that the direct flight will further cement connectivity and deepen trade and economic relations between the two countries.
